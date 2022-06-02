© 2022 KRWG
US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

KRWG | By AP
Published June 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM MDT
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks with reporters on Feb. 15 about visiting several communities and sites in Mississippi to honor individuals and events that advanced the civil rights movement.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. The Interior Department says Haaland is isolating in Nevada where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday about clean energy production on public lands. The agency says Haaland began experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus on Wednesday and tested positive. She has canceled further travel around the U.S. West and is working remotely. The Interior Department says the 61-year-old Haaland is confident she’ll recover quickly. Haaland is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

