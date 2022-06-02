Facility to be upgraded to serve larger wildfire tankers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A planned $15 million upgrade will allow a Forest Service facility at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque to serve the largest tanker aircraft used to fight U.S. wildfires. The larger tankers can hold about 5000 gallons (18,900 liters) of retardant, about three times as much as the aircraft that currently use the Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base at Kirtland. Sen. Martin Heinrich said improving the base will reduce the time it takes for large aircraft to get involved in fighting wildfires. The New Mexico Democrat toured the tanker base Tuesday. The project could break ground in the fall.