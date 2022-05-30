Black Fire Over 241,400 Acres With 26 Percent Containment

On Monday, officials reported that the Black fire burning in the Gila National Forest was at 241,403 acres and 26 percent contained. According to officials, crews were able to increase containment despite windy conditions on Sunday.

Overview: A real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available. The map provides current information on evacuation status for the Black Fire. For individual inquiries, please contact your local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies.

Evacuation Update: Please reference the Ready, Set, Go evacuation map, or view the interactive map.

GO –

Area 1: From Burnt Cabin west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with Forest Road 150, then south along the east side of Forest Road 150 back to where it connects to Area 2.

Area 2: All of area 2. (View map)

Area 3: The northernmost one-mile-wide piece. This includes the Murden property.

Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National Forest boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including the Forest Road 150 corridor 1.5 miles south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest boundary, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

Area 11: South of Area 8, east of Forest Road 150.

This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, The Continental Divide Scenic Trail, and Kelly Mesa.

SET –

Area 1: Parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 in Grant County.

Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning at the south end of Area 7, then approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.

Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, north along the Forest Boundary four miles, east approximately 24 miles, then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.

Area 11: The area south of Area 8 on the west side of Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Sapillo Campground.

Area 12: The area south of Area 11. East of Forest

Road 150 and east of State Highway 35 and Forest Road 150, approximately 4 miles wide, including private property on the east side of Highway 35 and Forest Road 150.

READY –

Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north

three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.

These evacuations are issued by the sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties. Learn about the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/

Road Closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. I-25 and other state highways remain open. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.