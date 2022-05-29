Northern New Mexico Wildfire Burn Scar Has Forest Officials Worried
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New
Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, federal
forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and
destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire is the largest
in New Mexico history. It remained 50% contained Sunday after charring
492 square miles (1,274 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of
Santa Fe. Elsewhere, firefighters continued to battle a wind-driven fire
burning at the Arizona-California border. And in Colorado, air tankers
and helicopters were helping fight a new wildfire burning in the
southern part of the state.