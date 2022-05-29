Northern New Mexico Wildfire Burn Scar Has Forest Officials Worried

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New

Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, federal

forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and

destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire is the largest

in New Mexico history. It remained 50% contained Sunday after charring

492 square miles (1,274 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of

Santa Fe. Elsewhere, firefighters continued to battle a wind-driven fire

burning at the Arizona-California border. And in Colorado, air tankers

and helicopters were helping fight a new wildfire burning in the

southern part of the state.