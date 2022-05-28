Additional Evacuations Issued Due to Black Fire

On Saturday, the Black fire was reported to be over 212,100 acres and 18 percent contained. The fire is 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences.

Officials announced additional evacuations on Saturday. In coordination with Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation status for the following area have changed:

Area 3: The northern most one-mile-wide piece is now in a GO evacuation. This includes the Murden property.

The following areas are under evacuation status in coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties. Please reference the Ready, Set, Go evacuation map, or visit https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d375d3d880a649aa914f693db309b892

GO –

Area 1: The area runs from Burnt Cabin west along

the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with Forest Road 150, then south along the east side of Forest Road 150 back to where it connects back to Area 2.

Area 2: Existing area 2 evacuations remain in place.

Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National Forest Boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including the Forest Road 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest Boundary, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

Area 11: South of Area 8 on the east side of Forest Road 150. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, The Continental DivideScenic Trail and Kelly Mesa.

SET –

Area 1: Encompassing parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

Area 3: The remaining areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 in Grant County.

Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning

at the south end of Area 7, then approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.

Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, running north

along the Forest Boundary four miles, east approximately 24 miles, then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.

Area 11: The area south of Area 8 on the west side

of Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Sapillo Campground.

READY –

Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north

three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For more information, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/

More Information:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/

New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest