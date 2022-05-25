Officials: Black Fire Over 167,300 Acres

The Black fire burning in the Gila National Forest was reported on Wednesday to be over 167,300 acres.

The fire is located 31 miles to the northwest of Truth or Consequences. Officials say the fire is 14 percent contained.

The fire has led to road closures in the area. Highway 59 is closed from the 59/52 intersections west to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Service Road 150 is closed where it intersects Mimbres Trail.

Evacuation Update: Effective at 10 pm, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, additional evacuations have been implemented because of fire activity on the Black Fire. In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under a level of evacuation status:

GO – Area 1: New: The Area 1 Go has expanded north. The area runs from Burnt Cabin Flat west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with FS Rd 150, then south along the east side of FS Rd 150 back to where it connects back to Area 2.

GO – Area 2: No Change: Existing area 2 evacuations remain in place.

GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

GO – Area 6: No Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Trail.

GO – Area 7: No Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

SET – Area 9: New: From the north edge of Area 1, running north along the Forest Boundary four miles, then east approximately 24 miles then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.

SET – Area 1: Change: Encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek .

SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride

SET – Area 6: No Change: The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.

SET – Area 7: No Change: Area 7 west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

SET – Area 8: No Change: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27 miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

READY – Area 10: New: From the northern edge of Area 9, north three miles, then east approximately 24

miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For more information, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

A community meeting is planned Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Ralph Edward Civic Center at 7:00 pm 400 W 4th Street, Truth or Consequences, NM. It will also be live-streamed on the Gila National Forest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest.

