Governor Lujan Grisham issues statement on Uvalde school shooting

SANTA FE, NM - On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all state flags to half-staff for a period of mourning in recognition of the tragic loss of life in Uvalde, Texas:

"There are truly no words to describe what happened at Robb Elementary School today. There are no words to express the horror we feel as a nation at the murder of young children and educators in Uvalde. Today, New Mexico stands with our Texan neighbors, and every American, and we stand ready to offer any and all support the state and this community may need.

The frequency of these horrific mass shootings has made this country numb to the terror of gun violence, and even our schools, which are meant as havens for our children, are no longer safe. Just over a week ago, this nation was ravaged by mass shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and a church in Orange County, California.

As elected officials, we must do everything in our power to reduce the number of firearms and deadly weapons on our streets to make sure that everyone in this country lives in peace and free of fear.

This slaughter of our most innocent cannot stand, it cannot become a normal part of American life. But all too often, it is -- and that must change.

My heart goes out to the families, friends, and greater Uvalde community impacted by this senseless act of violence. I am praying for every family, student, educator, and first responder in Uvalde today and in the days to come."