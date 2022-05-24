© 2022 KRWG
Mescalero Apache Implement Stage Three Closure Due To Fire Danger

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 24, 2022 at 7:55 PM MDT
Due to high fire danger, the Mescalero Apache Reservation announced Tuesday that it has implemented stage 3 fire restrictions and the reservation is closed. No stopping or parking of vehicles will be allowed on Highway 70 or State Road 244 on the reservation.

Also, due to extreme fire danger, the Bureau of Land Management Roswell field office announced that it will temporarily close the Fort Stanton-Snowy River Cave National Conservation Area and Rio Bonito Acquired Lands, also known as the "Lincoln tracts."

Also this week, the Lincoln National Forest announced it will be closed at 8 a.m. Wednesday, due to high fire danger.

