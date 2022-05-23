Triple Fatal Rollover on I-10 in Luna County

Luna County, NM – On May 21, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a triple fatal rollover crash on Interstate 10, around milepost 68, west of Deming, NM.

The initial investigation indicated that a GMC Yukon SUV with four occupants was traveling east on Interstate 10 towing a Nissan SUV with four occupants. For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles left the roadway and rolled. Three passengers in the Nissan were ejected and suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. They are identified as Raymundo Cruz Herrera, 53 of El Paso, TX, Jose Luis Guerrero, 41, of El Paso, TX and Abraham Calderon, 27 of Anthony, TX. The driver of the Nissan was airlifted from the scene, and the four occupants in the GMC were transported by ground ambulance. Their conditions are not known.

Alcohol was not a factor in this crash. Those ejected were not wearing a seat belt. This case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.