© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Some Wildfire Evacuees Concerned About Future in New Mexico

KRWG | By AP
Published May 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT
283078831_117186570991456_3930105108112409372_n.jpg
Official Fire Information Page for the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire
/

MORA, N.M. (AP) — As more than 2,700 firefighters in northern New Mexico

continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, many evacuees

are worried about their future. Hundreds have been away from their homes

for more than a month now due to the biggest fire in the state’s

recorded history, and some say their financial resources are dwindling.

Officials at Glorieta Adventure Camps said there have been 67

coronavirus cases among evacuees, including some that required

hospitalization. Meanwhile, the six-week-old wildfire remained 40%

contained around its perimeter Sunday.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP