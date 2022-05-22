Some Wildfire Evacuees Concerned About Future in New Mexico

MORA, N.M. (AP) — As more than 2,700 firefighters in northern New Mexico

continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, many evacuees

are worried about their future. Hundreds have been away from their homes

for more than a month now due to the biggest fire in the state’s

recorded history, and some say their financial resources are dwindling.

Officials at Glorieta Adventure Camps said there have been 67

coronavirus cases among evacuees, including some that required

hospitalization. Meanwhile, the six-week-old wildfire remained 40%

contained around its perimeter Sunday.