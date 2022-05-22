Officials: Black Fire Burning in Gila Over 130,200 Acres

On Sunday, officials reported the Black fire in the Gila National Forest to be at over 130,200 acres and 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences.

Officials say the fire is 6 percent contained with over 600 personnel working to fight the blaze. The fire is expected to move north and northeast, according to officials.

Officials say this fire is human caused and under investigation by law enforcement officials. The Gila National Forest entered stage 2 fire restrictions this past week.

Road closures are in effect for highway 59 from the 59/52 intersections west to the 59/150 intersection. Also, closed to the public are portions of Forest Road 150 (North Star Mesa Road or Wall Lake Road). Officials say that I-25 and other state highways remain open.

Evacuations: In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21:

GO – Area 2: New: A portion of Area 1 is now in go, including Taylor Ranch and Alexander Peak. The line extends north along the Titanic Road, then east approximately eight miles before heading southeast, tying back into Area 2. The rest of Area 2 remains in Go. The rest of Area 1 remains in Set, and encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

GO – Area 6: Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Go. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.

GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

SET: Area 7: Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Set and includes the Continental Divide Scenic Trail. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in Ready, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

READY – Area 8: New: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27 miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail. Several areas have been evacuated or are in evacuation readiness.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties are using the Ready, Set, Go program to notify residents of evacuation status. For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

