Experts: Preserving Tree Sprouts, Seeds Important to Future of West

The mission was to rescue tens of thousands of invaluable tree sprouts

from a research center in New Mexico and to keep safe a vital bank of

millions of pine, spruce and other conifer seeds that will be used to

restore fire-ravaged landscapes across the West. Owen Burney and his

team succeeded in evacuating most of the priceless collection. But the

superintendent of New Mexico State University’s Forestry Research Center

says the massive fire still churning through New Mexico highlights the

need for collecting more seed, building more nurseries and planting more

seedlings. The center is one of only a few such nurseries in the US and

stands at the forefront of a major undertaking to rebuild more

resilient forests as wildfires burn hotter, faster and more often.