New Mexico Advocates Review Plan To Address Education Lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates are weighing in on Democratic Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham's plan to address an ongoing lawsuit that

highlights shortcomings of the state's education system. The plaintiffs

in the case represent around 70% of all K-12 students. They say the

governor's effort still lacks specific details and funding estimates. A

state court reaffirmed in 2020 that New Mexico was failing to provide an

“adequate” education for vulnerable student groups, including Native

American and low-income students. A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham says

the administration is looking forward to gathering public comments and

that specific actions will be outlined later.