New Mexico Advocates Review Plan To Address Education Lawsuit
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates are weighing in on Democratic Gov.
Michelle Lujan Grisham's plan to address an ongoing lawsuit that
highlights shortcomings of the state's education system. The plaintiffs
in the case represent around 70% of all K-12 students. They say the
governor's effort still lacks specific details and funding estimates. A
state court reaffirmed in 2020 that New Mexico was failing to provide an
“adequate” education for vulnerable student groups, including Native
American and low-income students. A spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham says
the administration is looking forward to gathering public comments and
that specific actions will be outlined later.