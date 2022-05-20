Officials: Black Fire in Gila Over 104,900 Acres With No Containment

Fire crews continue to take on the Black fire in the Gila National Forest. On Friday, officials reported the fire to be over 104,900 acres with no containment. The fire was reported to be 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences where a Friday evening meeting is planned at the Ralph Edward Civic Center at 7.

Road closures are in effect for County Road 59, between Beaverhead and the 59/52 junction, and portions of Forest Road 150 (aka North Star Mesa Road or Wall Lake Road). I-25 and other state highways remain open.

In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status:

GO – Area 2: Encompasses part of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Round Mountain, Diamond Bar Ranch, Me Own Work Center, Links Ranch, Lookout Mountain, and Sugar Loaf Peak

GO – Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain

GO – Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead

SET – Area 1 Encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek

SET – Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride

SET – Area 6: Areas in Grant County, including the Dispersed area south of Black Canyon Access point along the 150 corridor.

READY – Area 7: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor Rocky Point CDST and Rocky Canyon Campground

Evacuation maps can be viewed at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/