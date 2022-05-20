High Winds Fan Wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters are battling
multiple wild fires in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. The
fires include one that has destroyed dozens of structures in western
Texas and another that is picking up steam again in New Mexico.
Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near fires in
Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. Dangerous fire weather was forecast to
continue through Friday, especially in New Mexico where the largest U.S.
fire has burned for more than a month. The governor expects the number
of structures that have burned to rise to more than 1,000. That fire has
burned more than 473 square miles.