High Winds Fan Wildfires in New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters are battling

multiple wild fires in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. The

fires include one that has destroyed dozens of structures in western

Texas and another that is picking up steam again in New Mexico.

Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near fires in

Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. Dangerous fire weather was forecast to

continue through Friday, especially in New Mexico where the largest U.S.

fire has burned for more than a month. The governor expects the number

of structures that have burned to rise to more than 1,000. That fire has

burned more than 473 square miles.