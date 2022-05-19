Officials: Black Fire Over 93,000 Acres in Gila

On Thursday, officials said that the Black Fire burning in the Gila National Forest has grown to over 93,000 acres and is now located 31 miles to the northwest of Truth or Consequences.

Officials said that a public meeting on the fire will be take place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Ralph Edward Civic Center, in Truth or Consequences.

Due to the fire, Road closures are in effect for portions of Forest Road 150 (aka North Star Mesa Road or Wall Lake Road). I-25 and other state highways remain open.

Officials say the Black Fire is producing heavy smoke that can be seen from all over the state. The smoke is drifting to the east affecting much of New Mexico before moving northward into Texas.

In coordination with Grant, Catron and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status:

In Grant County:

GO: Starting from the Tom Moore Canyon Trailhead, nine miles to the west, south two miles, east to the Continental Divide Trail, and north two miles. SET: Starting from the Tom Moore Canyon Trailhead, five miles to the west, three miles south, east to the Continental Divide Trail, and north three miles. READY: Starting at the Tom Moore Trailhead, nine miles to the west, south five miles, east to the Continental Divide Trail, and north five miles.

In Catron and Sierra counties:

GO: Starting three miles south of Beaverhead, five miles to the west, south to the Catron and Sierra County line.

SET: From Beaverhead, three miles south to Kemp Mesa, four miles west, six miles east to the Catron County line, and three miles north.

READY: The area starting at the Grant County line south seven miles and east from the Continental Divide Trail approximately eight miles.

Sierra County:

GO: Residents in the Mud Spring Mountain area and the community of Hermosa. SET: The area starting from one mile north of Lookout Mountain Trailhead, north seven miles, west to the Sierra County line and east to County Road 59. Starting from the Sierra County line north 12 miles, three miles east of the Continental Divide Trail, and west four miles.

For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/readyset-go-new-mexico/.

