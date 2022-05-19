Crews Continue to Fight Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the
largest U.S. wildfire are digging back-up fire lines and rearranging
fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico. Fire officials say
they expedited efforts Wednesday to get ahead of the flames in
anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days
ahead. High fire danger alerts go back in effect Thursday from southern
Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Crews dug
contingency lines east of Taos south of the Colorado line. No new
evacuations were ordered Wednesday, and some were relaxed. But a fire
behavior analyst said: “The next three days are going to be the giddy-up
days."