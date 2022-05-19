Crews Continue to Fight Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than 2,000 firefighters battling the

largest U.S. wildfire are digging back-up fire lines and rearranging

fire engines around homes in northeast New Mexico. Fire officials say

they expedited efforts Wednesday to get ahead of the flames in

anticipation of a return to windy, dangerous conditions in the days

ahead. High fire danger alerts go back in effect Thursday from southern

Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Crews dug

contingency lines east of Taos south of the Colorado line. No new

evacuations were ordered Wednesday, and some were relaxed. But a fire

behavior analyst said: “The next three days are going to be the giddy-up

days."