Officials: Black Fire In Gila Over 77,500 Acres With No Containment

In an update Wednesday, the Black fire in the Gila National Forest is reported to have grown to over 77,500 acres with no containment. The fire is located 24 miles north of Mimbres. The cause of the blaze is unknown as an investigation continues.

Road Closures are in effect for portions of Forest Road 150 (aka North Star Road or Wall Lake Road) is closed to the public. I-25 and other state highways remain open.

Officials say the Black Fire produces heavy smoke that can be seen from all over the state. As of Wednesday, the smoke is drifting to the east affecting much of New Mexico before moving northward into Texas. Officials say residents can visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ for additional air quality information. A temporary flight restriction over the Black fire is underway to allow for firefighting aircraft which also provide support to crews on the ground.

According to New Mexico Fire Information, Sheriffs of Grant, Catron and Sierra Counties are using the "Ready, Set, Go" program to notify residents of evacuation status.

(Evacuation Status with Black fire as of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022)

In Grant County:

GO: Starting from the Tom Moore Canyon Trailhead, south two miles, nine miles to the west, and east to the Continental Divide Trail.

SET: Starting from the Tom Moore Canyon Trailhead, three miles south, nine miles to the west, and east to the Continental Divide Trail.

READY: Starting at the Tom Moore Trailhead, south five miles, nine miles to the west, and east to the Continental Divide Trail.

In Catron and Sierra counties: The area starting at the Grant County line south seven miles south and east to and east from the Continental Divide Trail approximately

eight miles.

GO: Starting three miles south of Beaverhead, five miles to the west, south to the Catron and Sierra County line.

SET: From Beaverhead, three miles south to Kemp Mesa, four miles west, six miles east to the Catron County line, and 3 miles north.

In Sierra County:

SET: Starting from one mile north of Lookout

Mountain Trailhead, north seven miles, west to the Sierra County line

and east to County Road 59. Starting from the Sierra County line north

12 miles, three miles east of the Continental Divide Trail, and west

four miles. See the included map for details.

For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico visit: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/