Federal Officials Release Proposed Management Plan for Wolves
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers want to see at least 320
Mexican gray wolves roaming the Southwest within the next several
years. While a population cap would be eliminated under a proposed
management rule, environmentalists say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Service isn’t going far enough to ensure the recovery of the endangered
species. They're pushing for the release of more captive wolves —
specifically bonded pairs with pups. Federal officials on Friday
released their proposed management plan for the wolves and a related
environmental review. A court order required the revised plan to be
finalized by July 1.