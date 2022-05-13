Federal Officials Release Proposed Management Plan for Wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers want to see at least 320

Mexican gray wolves roaming the Southwest within the next several

years. While a population cap would be eliminated under a proposed

management rule, environmentalists say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Service isn’t going far enough to ensure the recovery of the endangered

species. They're pushing for the release of more captive wolves —

specifically bonded pairs with pups. Federal officials on Friday

released their proposed management plan for the wolves and a related

environmental review. A court order required the revised plan to be

finalized by July 1.