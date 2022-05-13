Federal Judge to Hear Arguments on Whether Pandemic Asylum Restriction Can End

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether

the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on

seeking asylum May 23. Arguments are scheduled Friday before U.S.

District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana. Summerhays has

already given signs that he will rule against the administration and in

favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued to

preserve Title 42 authority. The policy denies migrants a chance to

request asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Texas has filed a challenge of its own.