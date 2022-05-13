Federal Judge to Hear Arguments on Whether Pandemic Asylum Restriction Can End
NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge is set to hear arguments on whether
the Biden administration can end pandemic-related restrictions on
seeking asylum May 23. Arguments are scheduled Friday before U.S.
District Judge Robert Summerhays in Lafayette, Louisiana. Summerhays has
already given signs that he will rule against the administration and in
favor of Louisiana, Arizona and 19 other states that have sued to
preserve Title 42 authority. The policy denies migrants a chance to
request asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Texas has filed a challenge of its own.