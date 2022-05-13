© 2022 KRWG
Family demands murder charge for officer in fatal shooting

KRWG | By AP
Published May 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
A Las Cruces police officer points his firearm at Amelia Baca, 75, after her family called for help

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces family's attorney says they're demanding that the police officer who fatally shot a 75-year-old family member be charged with murder and that they plan to sue the city. The officer shot Amelia Baca when she stepped forward after not responding to commands made in English to drop two knives when the officer responded to a 911 call from a family member about threatening behavior by Baca. The family says she spoke only Spanish and police body camera video shows family members telling the officer entering the home April 16 that Baca was mentally ill and experienced a form of dementia. The city said Thursday that an investigation of the incident was ongoing.

