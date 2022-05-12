New Stipend Program Provides Support for Early Childhood Professionals Seeking Degrees in New Mexico

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has launched a new stipend program that aims to supporting early childhood professionals seeking advanced degrees

In a news release, the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department

said that the Early Childhood Educator Student Success Grant offers a stipend of up to $2,000 per semester/trimester for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours and working toward an associate or bachelor’s degree in early childhood education at an accredited institution of higher learning in New Mexico.

“As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month, it’s important to give special recognition to early childhood educators, who for too long have not received the professional respect and support they deserve,” said ECECD Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky in a released statement.

According to the department, estimates show that over 800 early childhood professionals are currently eligible to receive a stipend through the new grant. Students may use the grant funding for expenses outside of the scope of tuition and fees, such as on gas, child care, rent, supplies, internet, food, and any other expense that supports classroom attendance.