Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire are expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday. Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern edges remain under evacuation orders. The West Las Vegas School District had pivoted to remote learning until firefighters were able to get a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation. Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills. Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.