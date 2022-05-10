© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona

KRWG | By AP
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT
Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire 2022.jpg

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire are expected to resume in-person classes Tuesday. Meanwhile, residents on the fire’s northern edges remain under evacuation orders. The West Las Vegas School District had pivoted to remote learning until firefighters were able to get a better handle on the blaze that is the largest burning in the nation. Crews have been working feverishly to clear brush and stop the flames from burning more homes in the Rocky Mountain foothills. Other smaller wildfires were burning in New Mexico and Arizona in what’s been an early start to the season.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP