THC Found in Public Schools

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces police issued the following statement regarding the discovery of products containing THC on school campuses:

Public school officials and school resource officers are asking parents to be aware of potentially dangerous tetrahydrocannabinol-infused products disguised as popular snacks and vapor pens that are laced with THC.

In the last several weeks, school officials and SROs from the Las Cruces Police Department have confiscated numerous packages that resemble popular snacks but are infused with THC, the psychoactive substance that produces the “high” associated with smoking cannabis. Some of the products seized from students are in packaging that is brightly colored and made to resemble a variety of popular snacks. Some of them appear to be designed to attract teenagers or pre-teens. A few of the packages seized appear to be counterfeit and made to resemble legitimate food products. Two items confiscated from students resemble popular Frito-Lay products with THC added. However, Frito-Lay does not manufacture or sell edible cannabis snack products.

Other products seized from students have packaging that clearly state they contain THC. Officials have also found some students in possession of vapor pens, or vape pens, that are infused with THC.

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase or possess THC products. The Las Cruces Police Department is trying to determine how and where students obtained these products.

Anyone who sells or supplies THC-infused products to a minor can be charged with a felony. Anyone with information on where teenagers are obtaining these products is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.