More New Mexico residents warned they may need to flee fire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters in New Mexico’s Rocky Mountain foothills are preparing to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush that can serve as tinder to create more defensive lines. They're trying to prevent a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and pine forests. The fire that is largest in the U.S. has burned close to 300 structures, including homes, commercial buildings and barns. It jumped a highway late Sunday. That allowed it to take hold in rugged areas difficult for firefighters to reach. That prompted a warning for more residents of rural villages to be prepared to flee quickly. Another New Mexico wildfire in the mountains near a key nuclear research facility prompted preparations for evacuations.