President declares disaster for New Mexico wildfire zone

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters have slowed the advance of the

largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented. President Joe

Biden, meanwhile, has approved a disaster declaration that brings new

financial resources to remote stretches of northern New Mexico

devastated by fire. Fire crews in New Mexico sought Wednesday to keep

the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other

villages scattered along the blaze’s shifting fronts. The fire has

burned hundreds of square miles, dozens of homes and trigged the

evacuation of 15,500 homes. The new disaster aid includes grants for

temporary housing and home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover

uninsured property losses.