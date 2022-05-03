Governor Lujan Grisham Requests U.S. Disaster Declaration due to Wildfire
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking
President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scramble to
clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze
burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes. She signed a request for
a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday. She said New Mexico can't
wait for more assistance, adding that the federal government bears some
responsibility. The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of
which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines. About 6,000
homes have been evacuated and around 170 homes have been destroyed, but
officials expect that number to grow as more damage is confirmed.