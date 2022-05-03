Governor Lujan Grisham Requests U.S. Disaster Declaration due to Wildfire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking

President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scramble to

clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze

burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes. She signed a request for

a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday. She said New Mexico can't

wait for more assistance, adding that the federal government bears some

responsibility. The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of

which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines. About 6,000

homes have been evacuated and around 170 homes have been destroyed, but

officials expect that number to grow as more damage is confirmed.