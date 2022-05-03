© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

Governor Lujan Grisham Requests U.S. Disaster Declaration due to Wildfire

KRWG | By AP
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT
governor_michelle_lujan_grisham_sots_2022.png

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking

President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scramble to

clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze

burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes. She signed a request for

a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday. She said New Mexico can't

wait for more assistance, adding that the federal government bears some

responsibility. The fire is the result of two blazes that merged, one of

which was a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines. About 6,000

homes have been evacuated and around 170 homes have been destroyed, but

officials expect that number to grow as more damage is confirmed.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP