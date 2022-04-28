New Mexico Lawmakers Discuss Personal Income Tax
SANTA FE, N.M. — The lead state budget negotiator in the New Mexico
House of Representative wants lawmakers to consider reducing or
eliminating taxes on personal income. Democratic state Rep. Patricia
Lundstrom of Gallup made the proposal in a newsletter this week
distributed by the Legislature’s budget and accountability office.
The proposal was met Thursday with concern among Democrats that New Mexico’s
overall tax burden might shift toward lower-income residents. Personal
income taxes are a fast growing source of revenue for the state,
propelled by a newly increased top rate of 5.9% on higher incomes.