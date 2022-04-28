New Mexico adapts to same-day registration in primary voting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Recent changes in New Mexico election law are making it easier for unaffiliated voters to participate in the June 7 primary election if they chose to affiliate with a major party — even briefly. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Wednesday highlighted the opportunity for voters who are affiliated with a minor party or decline affiliation to participate in the statewide primary by picking a major party affiliation on site at election-day polling places and county clerks’ offices. New Mexico remains a “closed primary” state that requires affiliation with a major party in order to vote in a primary.