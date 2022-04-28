Governor Lujan Grisham Announces an Increase in Child Care Subsidies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is increasing child care subsidies that

are already the most generous and broadly available in the United States.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state will start waiving

child care copays to middle-income families starting May 1. Child care

is basically free in the state for low-income families. The expansion of

the program is funded with about $40 million in one-time federal funds.

Since last June, New Mexico had offered the most generous subsidies to

the broadest set of families in the country. The new announcement means

that child care will not only be cheaper but basically free for families

of four earning around $100,000.