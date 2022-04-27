© 2022 KRWG
Report recommends Albuquerque close public schools, cut jobs

KRWG | By AP
Published April 27, 2022 at 12:03 PM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A report from the New Mexico Legislature recommends that the state's largest school system prepare to close schools and cut education jobs. That's despite an influx of state and federal cash and nearly 700 unfilled school worker positions at Albuquerque Public Schools. The Legislative Finance Committee report delivered Wednesday says the district must plan major cuts because of declining enrollment exacerbated by the pandemic. It says the district has a mismatch of teachers and students and that special education students don't have enough trained educators. The report also says 36% of Albuquerque students have missed 10 or more days of classes, putting them further behind.

