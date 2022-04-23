Governor Lujan Grisham Signs Emergency Declarations for Counties Affected by Wildfires

SANTA FE, NM – On Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed executive orders declaring states of emergency in counties affected by wildfires. The orders cover Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, and Valencia counties.

The order clears the way to make $2.5 million in funding and state resources available to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to aid the affected counties facing emergencies. The funding may also support damages and repairs. The executive orders also make it easier to activate the New Mexico National Guard for support and enables cabinet secretaries and state agencies to direct resources to these counties.

“These emergency declarations will deliver critical funding for communities battling and recovering from wildfires across New Mexico,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

New Mexico continues to face extreme fire weather, with dry conditions and strong wind gusts.

