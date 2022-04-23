Governor: At least 20 Active Wildfires in New Mexico

New Mexico's governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state faces a long and potentially devastating wildfire season as Southwestern wildfires cause destruction and force people from their homes.

Hundreds of New Mexico structures have been lost in a growing number of wind-driven blazes across the drought-stricken state.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Saturday that 20 active wildfires were burning in at least 16 of the state’s 33 counties in the wake of winds that gusted up to 90 mph on Friday. She said multiple major fires before May or June when they usually appear signals the wildfire season is “incredibly and dangerously early." Fires in neighboring Arizona include one that burned 30 homes near Flagstaff.

