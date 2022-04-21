Strong winds could lead to explosive fire growth in West

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Winds are expected to intensify through the end of the week as firefighters battle blazes across the Southwest. Resources are tight, and fire managers are scrambling to get crews on board. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated because of multiple wildfires. One of the largest outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, more than tripled in size Wednesday. Firefighters haven't been able to get ahead of it because of erratic winds that have grounded air resources. One incident commander on a fire south of Prescott, Arizona, says conditions are some of the worst he's seen in nearly five decades of firefighting. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado.