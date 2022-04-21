© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional

New Mexico fines film company over Alec Baldwin shooting

KRWG | By AP
Published April 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT
Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Alec Baldwin, pictured here in 2015, pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming <em>Rust</em> in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director.
Experts predict a tremendous legal fallout after Alec Baldwin, pictured here in 2015, pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming <em>Rust</em> in New Mexico and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico workplace safety regulators say they have issued the maximum possible fine against a film production company for firearms safety failures on the set where actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer in October. New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday announced the nearly $137,000 fine against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols. Inspectors say production managers took limited or no action to address two rifle misfires of blank rounds on set prior to the fatal shooting. The bureau also documented gun safety complaints that went unheeded and constraints on safety training.

Regional
AP
See stories by AP