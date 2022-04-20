Las Cruces recommending, but no longer requiring masks on public transportation

LAS CRUCES, NM - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the face mask mandate on public transportation conveyances or in transportation hubs. The decision comes after a Federal Appeals Court ruling, in Florida, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

On the heels of that announcement, the City of Las Cruces announced the use of face masks on RoadRUNNER Transit and Dial-a-Ride buses and inside transit facilities will no longer be required. Additionally, masks will no longer be required in the terminal building at Las Cruces International Airport .

Mask-wearing is still strongly recommended, considering the Omicron BA2 variant COVID-19 surges seen around the nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people also wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Customers who wish to mask up when riding public transportation can still request masks from transit drivers or transit customer service staff at the Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal at 300 W. Lohman Ave.