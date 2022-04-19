Victims Identified in Head-on Crash West of Las Cruces

Dona Ana County, NM – New Mexico State Police have identified two men killed Friday, April 15 in a head-on crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces.

28-year-old Victor Mendoza of Las Cruces was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-10 in the early morning hours and investigators say he hit the truck being driven by 27-year-old Angel C. Acosta, also from Las Cruces, at about 4:20 a.m. near mile marker 122.

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt, but have not said whether they believe alcohol may have played a role in the wrong-way crash. The accident remains under investigation.