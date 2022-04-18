Roswell police: 2 teens found dead at park in homicide case

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been fatally shot at a Roswell park and it’s being investigated as a homicide. They say the boys, ages 15 and 16, were found dead at Cahoon Park. Their names are not immediately available. Police believe the teens were at the park to purchase a gun. They say officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m. Saturday According to investigators, the two teens were in a parked car when another car arrived. Police say multiple people got out of the second car and at least two people shot at the teenagers. They say one of the victims was found inside the vehicle and another was on the ground nearby. Police say they still are searching for suspects in the case.