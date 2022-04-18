© 2022 KRWG
Republicans in New Mexico Seek to Overturn Congressional Map

KRWG | By AP
Published April 18, 2022 at 8:52 PM MDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Attorneys for the Republican Party of New Mexico are urging a state district court judge to throw out a congressional map that divides up the conservative southeast of the state into three
congressional districts.

The lawsuit by the GOP and seven allied plaintiffs holds implications for a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico where Republican Yvette Herrell ousted a first-term Democrat in the 2020 election.

GOP attorney Christopher Murray argued Monday that the congressional map from Democratic lawmakers dilutes the conservative vote and violates state constitutional rights to impartial government.

Attorneys for the Legislature and governor defended the state's redistricting as properly vetted.

