Officials: All Evacuation Orders Lifted in McBride Fire Area

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a wind-driven wildfire in southern New Mexico that destroyed more than 200 homes now is 56% contained and all remaining evacuation orders have been lifted.

The McBride wildfire that started Tuesday in the Village of Ruidoso and killed two people remains under investigation. New Mexico State Police say they still are awaiting confirmation on the identities of the elderly couple who died.

Evacuation orders began to be lifted late Friday and covered about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people ordered to leave their homes. Two areas that remained under mandatory evacuations Gavilan Canyon and Lower Eagle Creek had the orders lifted Sunday morning.

As of Saturday, the fire had burned 9.6 square miles (25 square kilometers) of timber and brush.