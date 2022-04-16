Officials: More Evacuations Lifted for McBride Fire Area

According to information from the New Mexico State Police released on Saturday, evacuation orders are being lifted in the following neighborhoods of the McBride Fire: Gavilan Canyon (From Warrior Drive North to HWY 48), Fawn Ridge, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park, Alto Mesa Estates, Deer Creek Road, Cougar Lane, Woodwind Lane, Skyhawk Lane, Area east of Flute Player Way.

Officials said these areas remain under mandatory evacuation: Gavilan Canyon from Warrior Drive South to Highway 70 and Lower Eagle Creek.

According to a statement released by State Police, the Ruidoso Convention Center remains open, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army are on scene to help provide hot meals, water, and support to evacuees.

Officials say that T-Mobile is also offering free mobile phones for additional fire information, the public can call 505-356-2623 or email 2022.mcbride@firenet.gov

According to data released Saturday by state police, the McBride Fire was at over 6,100 acres with no containment. Officials said on Saturday evening that some parts of the Village of Ruidoso still remain without electricity and gas.

On Saturday, the Nogal Canyon Fire was reported to be at 433 acres and 4 percent containment. Officials reported that the SET status for the Loma Grande area has been lifted, this includes the area south of Nogal Canyon from Pfingsten Road to Crockett Canyon Trail and from Crockett Canyon Trail west to Nogal Canyon Road.

The READY, SET, GO! program helps residents stay prepared and understand when and how to act when a wildfire begins.

