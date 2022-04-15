New Mexico Adopts Tougher Pollution Rules for Oil and Gas
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have approved more rules
aimed at cracking down on pollution from the state's big oil and natural
gas industry. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration on Thursday
praised the rules and called them among the toughest in the nation. The
rules set by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board come amid a
rekindled debate over domestic U.S. production amid growing concerns
about global energy market instability. Lujan Grisham is a Democrat
running for reelection and has pushed for more regulations during her
first term. She says the latest rules represent a big step toward her
goal of lowering emissions and improving air quality.