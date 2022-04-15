New Mexico Adopts Tougher Pollution Rules for Oil and Gas

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have approved more rules

aimed at cracking down on pollution from the state's big oil and natural

gas industry. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration on Thursday

praised the rules and called them among the toughest in the nation. The

rules set by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board come amid a

rekindled debate over domestic U.S. production amid growing concerns

about global energy market instability. Lujan Grisham is a Democrat

running for reelection and has pushed for more regulations during her

first term. She says the latest rules represent a big step toward her

goal of lowering emissions and improving air quality.