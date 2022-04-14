Two Dead in McBride Fire

Ruidoso, NM – April 13, 2022 - On April 12, 2022, at about 2:30 p.m., local firefighters responded to a structure fire at #569 Gavilan Canyon Road in Ruidoso, NM. Later that evening, Ruidoso Police Department (RPD) received information about an elderly couple who attempted to evacuate the McBride Fire but were unaccounted for by family members.

On April 13, 2022, RPD detectives and the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau, working together with the Bonita Volunteer Fire Department, located the remains of two individuals at the Gavilan Canyon Road residence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with the assistance of the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Village of Ruidoso, and the United States Forest Service.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is currently working with the Office of Medical Investigator (OMI) to positively identify the deceased victims and determine the cause and manner of death. NMSP will release the identity of the deceased when identification has been made by OMI, and until next-of-kin has been properly notified.

Information from New Mexico State Police