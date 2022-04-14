Officials: McBride Fire Over 5,700 Acres on Thursday

On Thursday, officials said the McBride fire in Ruidoso was over 5,700 acres with no containment. The fire was reported to be affecting Gavilan Canyon in the village.

Officials confirmed two fatalities due to the fire and over 200 structures lost.

Officials said that evacuations were in place for the Moon Mountain area which included: High Loop, Lupin, and Starlight as well as Gavilan Canyon from Highway 70 to Lower Eagle Creek, east of Hull. Also, included in the evacuations were McBride, Snowcap, Timberline, and Fawn Ridge. Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park, and Alto East of Flute Player were also included in the evacuation areas on Thursday.

Officials say more evacuations are possible.

Thursday evening, New Mexico State Forestry Officials said the Nogal Canyon Fire, located west of Capitan in Lincoln County, is currently 4% contained and estimated at 345 acres.

