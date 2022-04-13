New Mexico Lawmaker Calls on Schools to Reject New Social Studies Standards

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico lawmaker is urging K-12 school leaders to reject new social studies standards approved by the state's education department. Republican House Whip Rod Montoya argues that the new standards are racially divisive. He says local school officials “are morally obligated to reject” the education standards.

It's unclear what that would look like. School districts, not the state, ultimately choose which books to buy and how lessons are crafted. It's also rare that school districts defy the state. But when a school board did so

last year by rejecting mask mandates, the education department simply dismissed all members.