Evacuations Underway in Lincoln County as Crews Battle Fires

People living, working, and attending school in the Village of Ruidoso and surrounding parts of Lincoln County had to be evacuated Tuesday due to fires in the area.

In Ruidoso, officials said that the McBride Fire began around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. The cause is under investigation. Fire officials reported that the fire ran from an area north of Ruidoso High School towards the airport and Alto, prompting evacuations north of the high school.

At 2:45 p.m. the McBride fire was reported to be at 1,000 acres with no containment reported. According to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office Facebook page Tuesday night at 9 p.m. the McBride Fire has burned over 4,100 acres with no containment.

The statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that fire crews were able to knock back the fire near Ruidoso Middle School. The Sheriff’s office stated that over 1,700 students were evacuated from Ruidoso High School, Ruidoso Middle School and Elementary schools to the Ruidoso Convention Center where they were reported to be reunited with their families. School has been canceled for Wednesday in Ruidoso Municipal Schools.

The Tuesday night statement from the Sheriff’s office said over 150 structures and houses have been lost and power outages continue to be experienced in the area. The Sheriff’s office could not confirm when the power would be restored.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office also said that mandatory evacuations are in place for the area around Moon Mountain (McBride, Snowcap, and Timberline), Eagle Creek, Homestead Acres, Rancho Ruidoso Valley Estates, Deer Valley, Deer Park, and Alto East of Flute Player. The Sheriff’s office asked those being evacuated to head to the Ruidoso Convention Center.

Fire officials also said Tuesday that there are immediate evacuations in place for Ruidoso north of Ruidoso High School. This includes Gavilan Canyon Road, Homestead Loop, Eagle Creek, Blue Lake Drive, Mira Monte Rd., East of Fort Stanton Rd.

The Sheriff’s office also reported that these roads remained closed in the Village:

-Gavilan Canyon from Meander to Hull Road

-Warrior from Hull to Gavilan

-Roads east of Hull from Warrior to Gavilan Canyon like Snowcap, McBride, and Timberline

Officials said that there is an evacuation shelter set up at the Carrizozo Schools. Also, Capitan Fairgrounds is accepting livestock.

Lincoln County and Forest Service firefighters are also responding to a fire in Nogal Canyon.

The fire is on both sides of the canyon and was reported to be first detected Tuesday afternoon at 1:25. By late Tuesday night, officials said that the fire was reported to be at 350 acres on private and public lands with no containment. The New Mexico State Forestry Division reported power lines to be the cause of the fire.

Officials said that all of Nogal Canyon is under an immediate evacuation notice for residents of Nogal Canyon up to New Mexico Highway 37. Officials say that multiple structures have been lost including homes and more remain threatened.

Fire officials said that evacuees can go to the Carrizozo Schools or Capitan Fairgrounds.

Officials say that it is preferred that evacuees without livestock go to the Carrizozo Schools at 800 D Ave. in Carrizozo.

According to the statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the east side of the Capitan Fairgrounds and the Capitan high school baseball fields are open for campers and evacuees.

The statement also said the Red Cross is on site to assist those who have been evacuated.

The Sheriff’s office says that the Roswell Animal Shelter, and Otero County Fairgrounds are open for those who need to evacuate with livestock. The State Forestry Division reported that the Lincoln County Fairgrounds are reported to be full and not taking any more animals.

Firefighting crews and resources include those from Lincoln County, the Village of Ruidoso and Forest Service, which includes 2 aircrafts. Officials say additional resources have been ordered.

State officials also reported that a Type 1 Incident Management Team is expected to arrive Wednesday to start formulating a strategy to fight the McBride Fire.

In an update, the New Mexico Forestry Division reported late Tuesday night, that the McBride fire was estimated to be at 4,312 acres and caused by a downed power line.

The Forestry Division reported Tuesday night that the Village of Ruidoso has declared a State of Emergency and that those wishing to make donations or volunteer can call 575-258-6900 or 575-937-7785.