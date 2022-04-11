Man suspected in New Mexico homicide is arrested in Illinois

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the death of his former girlfriend in New Mexico last year has been arrested in Illinois. Farmington police say 51-year-old Thomas Howard is facing a second-degree murder charge. Police say officers went to do a welfare check on 65-year-old Roberta Baier on Dec. 6 after her friends reported not hearing from her in several days. After several failed attempts to contact her, officers entered Baier’s apartment and found her dead. Police say the death was deemed suspicious and detectives began a homicide investigation. They say Howard was located in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn and arrested on an unrelated warrant. Howard remains in the custody of authorities in Cook County, Illinois as he awaits extradition to New Mexico.