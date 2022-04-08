Economic Relief Legislation Signed by New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed

legislation to provide payments of $500 to individual adults or $1,000

to households to offset increased prices for fuel and other consumer

goods. Signed Friday, the bill provides two installments in June and

August. The payments will arrive on top separate tax rebates in July

that exclude upper-income residents. Income limits don’t apply to the

newly approved payments, which will cost the state about $700 million.

The New Mexico state government is experiencing a financial windfall

linked to record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin. Lujan

Grisham said the rebates are meaningful to families but won’t

necessarily be repeated in future years.