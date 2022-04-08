Economic Relief Legislation Signed by New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed
legislation to provide payments of $500 to individual adults or $1,000
to households to offset increased prices for fuel and other consumer
goods. Signed Friday, the bill provides two installments in June and
August. The payments will arrive on top separate tax rebates in July
that exclude upper-income residents. Income limits don’t apply to the
newly approved payments, which will cost the state about $700 million.
The New Mexico state government is experiencing a financial windfall
linked to record-setting oil production in the Permian Basin. Lujan
Grisham said the rebates are meaningful to families but won’t
necessarily be repeated in future years.