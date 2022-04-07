U.S. Agency to Review Oil, Gas Leases Near Chaco Culture National Historical Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government, environmentalists and an
energy company have reached a settlement over contested oil and gas
leases in an area held sacred by Native American tribes. The agreement
this week would pause drilling on a few dozen parcels in northwestern
New Mexico near Chaco Culture National Historical Park while federal
land managers conduct an environmental review and consult with tribes.
The spotlight already is on the region as U.S. Interior Secretary Deb
Haaland has initiated a plan for halting development on hundreds of
square miles of federal land around Chaco park and providing a pathway
for tribes to be more involved in decision-making.