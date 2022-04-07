U.S. Agency to Review Oil, Gas Leases Near Chaco Culture National Historical Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government, environmentalists and an

energy company have reached a settlement over contested oil and gas

leases in an area held sacred by Native American tribes. The agreement

this week would pause drilling on a few dozen parcels in northwestern

New Mexico near Chaco Culture National Historical Park while federal

land managers conduct an environmental review and consult with tribes.

The spotlight already is on the region as U.S. Interior Secretary Deb

Haaland has initiated a plan for halting development on hundreds of

square miles of federal land around Chaco park and providing a pathway

for tribes to be more involved in decision-making.