Las Cruces Firefighters Fight Fires in Vacant Buildings

LAS CRUCES, NM - The Las Cruces Fire Department issued the following news release about the two incidents Wednesday:

Las Cruces firefighters responded to two separate fires in vacant and abandoned structures on Wednesday, April 6. Firefighters received the first call for a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. on the 700 block of McClure Road. Crews reported a vacant home had fire spreading across the entire attic. Firefighters began an attack and completed a rapid search for victims. The structure suffered extensive damage.

Shortly after returning to service, crews were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of El Camino Real Road along with firefighters from Dona Ana County. When Las Cruces firefighters arrived, Dona Ana County's firefighters were on scene and extinguishing the fire in an abandoned structure. Las Cruces and Dona Ana County Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and searched the building.

No victims were found in either of the fires. No injuries were reported. The investigation into both fires is ongoing. The causes have not yet been determined and at this time there is no estimate of the value of loss.